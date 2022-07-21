Global Light Weapons Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the light weapons market size is expected to grow to $12.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.78%. The increasing instances of terrorist activities and conflicts and the rise in the number of illegal activities will propel the light weapons industry growth.

The light weapons market consists of sales of light weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to weapons designed for use by two or three persons serving as a crew can be carried and used by a single person. These include heavy machine guns, hand-held under-barrel and mounted grenade launchers, portable anti-aircraft guns, portable anti-tank guns, recoilless rifles, portable launchers of anti-tank missiles, and rocket systems, portable launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, and mortars of a caliber of fewer than 100 millimeters.

Global Light Weapons Market Trends

The evolution of technology is one of the key light weapons market trends gaining popularity. According to the light weapons market overview, technology is shaping how wars are fought, borders are protected, crooks are caught, and individual rights are defined. The evolution of technology has led to the development of guided weapons with a high target hit ratio, which is supported through a range of accessories. Weapon sights, night vision equipment, targeting lasers, laser rangefinders, and fire control systems are just a few examples. For instance, in November 2021, the Bangladesh Navy received QW-18A MANPADS (Man Portable Air Defense Missile System) from China. The QW-18A MANPADS is an upgraded version of the QW-18 which offers electric-servo control actuators which will increase the guidance and flight characteristics and will offer the air defense system with improved capability against supersonic cruise missiles.

Global Light Weapons Market Segments

By Type: HMG, Light Cannon, MANPAT, Mortar, MANPAD, Grenades, Missiles, Launcher, ATW, Landmine

By Application: Defense, Homeland Security

By Technology: Guided, Unguided

By Material: Steel, Polymers

By Geography: The global light weapons market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides light weapons market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global light weapons market, light weapons global market share, light weapons global market segments and geographies, light weapons global market players, light weapons global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The light weapons market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Light Weapons Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Alliant Techsystems Inc, Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Heckler & Koch, F N Herstal, SAAB AB, MBDA Inc, BAE Systems plc, Rostec, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, John Cockerill (Cockerill Maintenance), Elbit Systems, Arsenal JSCo and Indian Ordnance Factories Organization.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

