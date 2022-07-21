Global Medical Plastics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical plastics market size is expected to grow from $27.30 billion in 2021 to $29.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.48%. The global medical plastic market size is expected to grow to $39.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.61%. The advancing medical plastic technology is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical plastics market.

The medical plastics market consists of sales of medical grade plastics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to plastic products specifically used in the healthcare industry. Medical plastics are resistant to temperature, corrosion, and chemicals making them the right fit for use in medical applications. Medical plastics are used for manufacturing and packaging applications in medical products.

Global Medical Plastics Market Trends

Elimination single-use plastic is a key trend being followed by the companies operating in the medical plastics market due to risk of environmental harm caused by single-use. Eliminating single-use plastics is helpful to save the environment. Companies are focused on eliminating single-use plastics by introducing products that are made from eco-friendly materials and can be recycled. By launching these products, companies can increase their brand value, gain a competitive edge in the market, and capture additional market share. According to a firm that works to inspire positive change for people and the planet, Trvst Ltd, over 5 million tons of waste is generated by the hospitals each year, in which, around 25% of waste is contributed by plastic.

Global Medical Plastics Market Segments

By Type: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Engineering Plastics, Polyethylene (PE), Polystyrene (PS), Silicones, Others

By Process Technology: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Others (including Rotational Molding and Compression Molding)

By Application: Medical Disposables, Medical Instruments, Prosthetics and Implants, Drug Packaging, Others

By Geography: The global medical plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical plastics global market overviews, analyzes and medical plastics industry forecast market size and growth, medical plastics global market share, medical plastics global market segments and geographies, medical plastics global market trends, medical plastics market players, medical plastics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical plastics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Arkema SA, Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Dow DuPont, Nolato AB, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal DSM, Spectrum Plastics Group, Emco Industrial Plastics Inc, Arthrex Inc and Danimer Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

