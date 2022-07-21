Europe Calcium Chloride Market Size 2022-2027: Industry Report Analysis, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast

Europe Calcium Chloride Market Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Europe Calcium Chloride Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The Europe calcium chloride market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is a whitish, odorless, and anhydrous salt, which is the ionic compound of calcium cations and chloride anions. It can be created by the Solvay process, via the brine method, or as a by-product of magnesium hydroxide. Calcium chloride materializes in the form of beads, and its color ranges from white to off-white. It is hygroscopic, meaning that it absorbs water from the air, which lengthens the duration of relative humidity and delays corrosion. As a result of these properties, calcium chloride finds widespread applications in medicine, transportation, food preservation, painting, construction, drilling fluids, industrial processing, de-icing, dust control, road stabilization, etc.

Europe Calcium Chloride Market Trends

The escalating utilization of this compound as an accelerator in the cement hydration process for quicker firmness and higher concrete strength is primarily fueling the Europe calcium chloride market. Besides this, the inflating product need as a dust-controlling agent on roads and highways to create a layer over dust particles and stabilize the road base is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, owing to the growing population and the increasing food demand, farmers are using this compound to reduce decay, maintain firmness, prevent crop diseases, etc., which is also propelling the regional market. Moreover, the elevating product requirement as a prescription medicine to treat hypocalcemia, hypermagnesemia, arrhythmias, calcium channel blocker, beta-block overdose, etc., is expected to bolster the Europe calcium chloride market over the forecasted period.

Europe Calcium Chloride Market Analysis and Segmentation 2022-2027:

Competitive Landscape:

• The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on application, product type, raw material and grade.

Breakup by Application:

• De-Icing

• Dust Control and Road Stabilization

• Drilling Fluids

• Construction

• Industrial Processing

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Liquid

• Hydrated Solid

• Anhydrous Solid

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Natural Brine

• Solvay Process (by-Product)

• Limestone and HCL

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

