Biofertilizers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biofertilizers biofertilizer market size is expected to grow to $2.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.94%. The increasing concern for food safety is expected to driving the biofertilizers market growth.

The biofertilizers market consists of sales of biofertilizers products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to fix nutrients into the soil making it available to the plant. Biofertilizers are a substance containing living microorganisms that colonize the rhizosphere or inside of the plant and promote development by increasing the supply or availability of primary nutrients to the host plant when applied to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil. Natural processes like nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and the production of growth-promoting compounds are utilized in biofertilizers to offer nutrients to plants.

Global Biofertilizers Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend shaping the biofertilizers market outlook. The key players operating in the biofertilizers market are developing innovative products for crops to grow stronger and show greater tolerance to stress. According to the biofertilizers industry overview, the innovation in biofertilizers enables the players to establish their product portfolio, earn additional revenue, capture more market share, and hold a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Symborg, a Spanish company involved in the research and development of bio-fertilizers used in advanced agricultural processes, introduced Qlimax, an innovative soil energizer that serves as a prebiotic. Its use multiplies the concentration of microbial flora in the soil, stimulating its development and enhancing its positive activity in the agronomic management of soil and crops. Furthermore, in May 2021, Rizobacter, an Argentine producer of microbiological products intended to provide innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture, launched Microstar BIO, a new specialty fertilizer line that combines biologicals with chemical fertilizer. A variety of several Bacillus strains are used in this innovative technology's biological component. These integrated bacteria can solubilize minerals and drive root growth, improving nutrient usage efficiency by boosting availability and soil exploration.

Global Biofertilizers Market Segments

The global biofertilizers market is segmented:

By Product: Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing, Others

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others

By Form: Liquid, Carrier-Based

By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment

By Geography: The global biofertilizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biofertilizers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biofertilizers market, biofertilizers global market share, biofertilizers global market segments and geographies, biofertilizers market players, biofertilizers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biofertilizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Novozymes A/S, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, SOM Phytopharma (India) Limited (AgriLife), Mapleton Agri Biotec Private Ltd, Biomax, Symborg SL, National Fertilizers Ltd, Rizobacter Argentina SA, UPL Limited, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, Agrinos Inc, LKB BioFertilizer Sdn Bhd and Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

