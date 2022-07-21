Global Digital Manufacturing Market to Register a Significant CAGR by 2030| TCS, Dassault, Autodesk, Parametric Tech

Digital Manufacturing Market Overview

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Digital Manufacturing Market, 2021–2030”. The report includes a comprehensive study of the global market & forecast, region-wise outlook, segmental analysis, dynamic factors, competitive landscape, and major market trends. global digital manufacturing market is expected to reach $1,370.3 billion by 2030, from $276.5 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The global Digital Manufacturing market report covers an in-depth study of the industry on the basis of various key parameters including sales, market size, sales analysis, and prime driving factors. The report offers Porter’s five forces model, coupled with financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products. In addition, the report offers a SWOT analysis that includes brief information regarding driving and restraining factors of the market growth. Such statistical tools are vital for understanding potential opportunities in the market and leveraging market dynamics for benefits. In addition, a report is an essential tool for major market players, as well as new industry entrants, to formulate their strategies and take advantage of the opportunities in the industry.

The Global Digital Manufacturing market report covers an in-depth study of the major determinants such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities are vital to understanding the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can affect market growth. In addition, the challenges and restraints studied in the report are essential to recognize profitable investments and pitfalls in the market. The report offers a quantitative and qualitative study of the market from 2021 to 2031. The qualitative study targets the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

The global Digital Manufacturing report covers a comprehensive study of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed the landscape of various businesses and industries. The ban on import-export of non-essential items and lack of workforce significantly affected the manufacturing industry. Thus, it is vital to understand how the pandemic would affect the overall Digital Manufacturing market in the coming years. The Covid-19 analysis aids the frontrunners in the industry to formulate strategies to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

The market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on type, application, end user, and region. A comprehensive analysis of each segment helps in making profitable investments and helps market players in gaining competitive intelligence. The in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the report along with the aid of graphical and tabular formats. Thus, the study is an essential piece of information in understanding the fasting growing segments and the highest revenue-generating of the market for making strategic investments.

The market is studied on the basis of geographical penetration coupled with an analysis of market influence in various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

the digital manufacturing market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to benefits associated with digital manufacturing and efficient safety management, increased efficiency and productivity, and labor shortage on manufacturing sites. However, increased security threats in connected devices is anticipated to restrain growth of the market. In addition, rise in adoption of robotics in manufacturing and resource and waste optimization in manufacturing sites using IoT, big data, and other technologies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the digital manufacturing market

The global Digital Manufacturing market report offers a thorough study of key market players with inclusive information on their company description, key developments, market share, and financial breakdown. The detailed analysis of these companies provides a business overview coupled with a portfolio analysis of their services and products. The market players mentioned in the report have adopted various business strategies including joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to maintain their market position.

Key Players

• Dassault Systemes

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Siemens AG

• Autodesk Inc

• Hexagon AB

• Parametric Technology Corporation Inc

• SAP SE

• ARAS Corporation

• Cogiscan Inc

• Bestplant

