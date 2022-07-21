Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the predictive vehicle technology market size is expected to grow from $25.35 billion in 2021 to $30.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.41%. The global predictive vehicle technologies market size is expected to reach $60.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.10%. The rising demand for technologically advanced vehicles propels the predictive vehicle technology market growth.

The predictive vehicle technology market consists of sales of predictive vehicle technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of vehicle technologies that incorporate prophetic analytics with the use of both real-time and historical data to predict vehicle behavior, and faults that might hamper vehicles if not corrected in real-time. Predictive vehicle technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to understand the trends and operating patterns of the vehicle owner which enhances the safety of the vehicle.

Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the predictive vehicle technology market. Major companies operating in the predictive vehicle technology market are focused on providing new technological solutions/upgrades in predictive vehicle technology to strengthen their position in the market. Predictive vehicle technology also uses hardware components such as ADAS (advanced driver assistance) components, telematics, and onboard diagnostics (OBD) port to predict vehicle behavior and assist the driver. These latest technologies help in ensuring the safety of vehicles.

Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Segments

The global predictive vehicle technology market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, ADAS, OBD, Telematics

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Application: Proactive Alerts, Safety and Security, Maintenance Analysis, Predictive Smart Parking

By Geography: The global predictive vehicle technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides predictive vehicle technology industry overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global predictive vehicle technology market, predictive vehicle technology market share, predictive vehicle technology market segments and geographies, predictive vehicle technology market players, predictive vehicle technology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The predictive vehicle technology market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bosch, Continental AG, Valeo, Garrett Motion Inc, Aisin Corporation, Aptiv, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, KPIT Technologies Limited, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, CloudMade, Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd and Embitel Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

