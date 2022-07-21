Power Liftgate Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power liftgate market size is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50%. As per TBRC’s power liftgate market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $3.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.51%. The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the power liftgate market.

The power liftgate market consists of sales of power liftgates by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to a motorized hatch which opens and closes electronically. Hands-free opening and shutting can be achieved using the digital access system and/or a capacitive kick sensor incorporated into the bumper. The liftgate or trunk can also be opened or closed using the buttons on the lid or the key fob.

Global Power Liftgate Market Trends

Technological advancement in power liftgates is a key trend gaining popularity in the power liftgate market. Technologically advanced power liftgates include smart or hands-free power liftgates that are powered by sensors, control units, and other functions enabling hands-free opening and closing for convenient use. Key players are keenly focused on providing these technologically advanced power liftgates to acquire more customers and penetrate the market for additional business.

Global Power Liftgate Market Segments

The global power liftgate market is segmented:

By System Type: Hands-Free, Conventional

By Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By Material: Metal, Composite

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global power liftgate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power liftgate global market overviews, power liftgate market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the power liftgate global market, power liftgate market share, power liftgate global market segments and geographies, power liftgate global market players, power liftgate global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and global market shares. The power liftgate industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Grupo Antolin, Johnson Electric, Magna International Inc, Woodbine Manufacturing Co Inc, HI-LEX Corporation, Strattec Security Corporation, Power-Packer Corporation, Mitsuba Corporation, Igarashi Electric Works Ltd, Plastic Omnium Group, Continental AG and Tesla Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC