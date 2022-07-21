Solar Energy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Solar Energy Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the solar energy market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solar Energy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solar energy market size is expected to grow from $83.46 billion in 2021 to $97.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.22%. The solar energy global market size is expected to grow to $231.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.98%. The increasing government initiatives to support renewable energy sources are expected to propel the solar energy industry growth.

The solar energy market consists of solar energy products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to generate energy or electricity. Solar energy refers to the generation of renewable energy from sunlight and conversion into electricity, either directly using photovoltaics, or indirectly using concentrated solar power or a combination of both. Photovoltaics (PV) are used to collect solar energy and convert it to useable energy in the form of electricity.

Global Solar Energy Market Trends

The development of bifacial solar cells for increased output is a key trend gaining popularity in the solar energy market. Major companies and research and development centers operating in the solar energy sector are focused on developing bifacial solar cells to meet market demand for maximum output. Bifacial solar cells absorb light from both the front and back sides of their surfaces, catching albedo light that will otherwise be wasted. Therefore, companies and research and development centers are focused on developing bifacial solar cells to maximize the output of solar energy.

Global Solar Energy Market Segments

The global solar energy market is segmented:

By Type: Solar Cell Panel, Solar Cell Paste, Solar Silicon Wafer

By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems

By Panel: Mono-Crystalline, Thin Film, Poly-Crystalline

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By End-Use: Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging

By Geography: The global solar energy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solar energy market overviews, solar energy market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the solar energy global market, solar energy market share, solar energy global market segments and geographies, solar energy global market players, solar energy global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solar energy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solar Energy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kaneka Corp, Acciona Energia SA, Abengoa Solar SA, Bright Source Energy Inc, Tata Power Solar, Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd, Sunpower Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc, Esolar Inc, Gintech Energy Corp, Trina Solar Ltd, Solar Systems LLC, United Renewable Energy Co Ltd, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd, JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd, Borrego Solar Systems Inc, Areva, Indosolar, Euro multivision, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Central Electronics Limited, First Solar and Yingli Solar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

