Strategies For Global Feed Premix Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Feed Premix Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Feed Premix Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the feed premix market size is expected to grow to $27.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.54%. The increase in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products is expected to propel the feed premix industry growth.

The feed premix market consists of sales of feed premix by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a mixture of one or more feed additives that is included in the diet of livestock animals and are not intended for direct consumption. Premix includes vitamins, trace minerals, medicaments, feed supplements, and diluents as its constituents. It's a value-added solution for feeds with long-term quality and safety.

Global Feed Premix Market Trends

The development of a new feed ingredient is a key trend shaping the feed premix market outlook. Advancement in the properties of feed ingredients will lead to improved properties of feed premixes which will benefit the consuming livestock. According to the feed premix market analysis, these new feed ingredients provide additional benefits such as improving health and maximizing production. For instance, DSM, a Dutch chemicals company launched Balancius to the EMEA broiler market. Balancius is a naturally occurring muramidase that eliminates bacterial debris comprised of fragments of cell walls from deceased bacteria that are released into the intestinal lumen and may interfere with the intestinal surface. The technology used in this helps maximize nutrient absorption and digestion, so animals obtain more from their diet. Balancius has been proven to boost feed conversion ratios (the quantity of food generated in proportion to the amount of feed consumed) by 3% over time, making it a vital contributor to immunity and gut health.

Global Feed Premix Market Segments

The global feed premix market is segmented:

By Type: Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Others

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Poultry, Pets

By Geography: The global feed premix market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Feed Premix Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides feed premix global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global feed premix market, feed premix market share, feed premix market segments and geographies, feed premix market players, feed premix market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Feed Premix Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pvt Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Danish Agro Group, Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab, De Heus Voeders BV, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, ForFramers BV, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Invivo NSA, Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm UA, Koninklijke DSM, Land O'Lakes Inc, Nutreco NV, AB Agri Ltd, Agrofeed Ltd, Avitech Nutrition Pvt Ltd, DSM Austria GmbH (Biomin), Beijing Da Bei Nong Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (DBN Group), Burkmann Industries Inc, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC and Hi-Nutrients International Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

