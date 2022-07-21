Global Tower Crane Market to Register a Significant CAGR by 2028 | SANY, XCMG, Manitowoc

Tower Crane Market Overview

Surge in urbanization exceptional stability offered by tower cranes, and rise in investment on renewable energy development fuel the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Tower Crane Market, 2021–2028”. The report includes a comprehensive study of the global market & forecast, region-wise outlook, segmental analysis, dynamic factors, competitive landscape, and major market trends.

Global tower crane market size is expected to reach $9,907.1 million in 2028, from $6,683.2 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028

The global Tower Crane market report covers an in-depth study of the industry on the basis of various key parameters including sales, market size, sales analysis, and prime driving factors. The report offers Porter’s five forces model, coupled with financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products. In addition, the report offers a SWOT analysis that includes brief information regarding driving and restraining factors of the market growth. Such statistical tools are vital for understanding potential opportunities in the market and leveraging market dynamics for benefits. In addition, a report is an essential tool for major market players, as well as new industry entrants, to formulate their strategies and take advantage of the opportunities in the industry.

The global Tower Crane market report covers an in-depth study of the major determinants such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities are vital to understanding the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can affect market growth. In addition, the challenges and restraints studied in the report are essential to recognize profitable investments and pitfalls in the market. The report offers a quantitative and qualitative study of the market from 2021 to 2031. The qualitative study targets the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

The global Tower Crane report covers a comprehensive study of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed the landscape of various businesses and industries. The ban on import-export of non-essential items and lack of workforce significantly affected the manufacturing industry. Thus, it is vital to understand how the pandemic would affect the overall Tower Crane market in the coming years. The Covid-19 analysis aids the frontrunners in the industry to formulate strategies to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

The market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on type, application, end user, and region. A comprehensive analysis of each segment helps in making profitable investments and helps market players in gaining competitive intelligence. The in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the report along with the aid of graphical and tabular formats. Thus, the study is an essential piece of information in understanding the fasting growing segments and the highest revenue-generating of the market for making strategic investments.

Tower cranes are mostly fixed and offer heavy lifting and handling operations on very high heights. These cranes constitute of a vertical mast and an operating jib or arm, along with other components including, a counter jib, an operating cabin, slewing unit, hoist winch, and a hook, which assists in lifting and maneuvering heavy materials and goods efficiently. Tower cranes are mostly widely utilized in the construction of buildings and other structures owing to high demand for material handling and transportation on high elevations.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the tower crane market. China holds majority of the global share in tower cranes production as well as consumption. The China based firm Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is the largest manufacturer of tower cranes in the region. In addition, despite the pandemic, China witnessed positive sales during 2020, when compared to the declined sales of tower cranes across the globe. This was mainly due to the early response toward the spread of COVID-19 infections and provision of healthcare facilities for the infected patients.

The global Tower Crane market report offers a thorough study of key market players with inclusive information on their company description, key developments, market share, and financial breakdown. The detailed analysis of these companies provides a business overview coupled with a portfolio analysis of their services and products. The market players mentioned in the report have adopted various business strategies including joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to maintain their market position.

Key Players

• Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

• ENG CRANES Srl

• JASO Tower Cranes

• Liebherr-International AG

• Manitowoc Company, Inc.

• SANY Global

• Sarens n.v./s.a.

• Terex Corporation

• XCMG

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.



