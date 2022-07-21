Strategies For Global Tissue Diagnostic Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tissue diagnostic market size is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2021 to $4.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84%. The global tissue diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $5.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.05%. The rising incidence of cancer will propel the tissue diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

The tissue diagnostic market consists of sales of tissue diagnostics devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a medical procedure that uses instruments to remove and stain tissue that must be sent to a laboratory or pathology department for documentation of what was excised for patient care (for tissue diagnostics). This offers measurements and descriptions including any abnormalities, and an interpretation (or diagnosis) of health or disease status, under applicable legislation.

Global Tissue Diagnostic Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the tissue diagnostics market. Technological advancements include the introduction of automated tissue diagnostic devices/machines that collect multiple sample types, test multiple samples simultaneously, automate lab operations, and make it accessible to everyone. Key players are focused on developing and offering these automated tissue diagnostic systems to gain a competitive edge in the market and increase revenue.

Global Tissue Diagnostic Market Segments

The global tissue diagnostic market is segmented:

By Product: Consumables, Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instruments, Slide Staining System, Scanner, Tissue Processing System

By Technology: Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, Special Staining

By Disease: Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations

By Geography: The global tissue diagnostic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tissue diagnostic global market overviews, tissue diagnostic industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global tissue diagnostic market, tissue diagnostic global market share, tissue diagnostic global market segments and geographies, tissue diagnostic global market players, tissue diagnostic market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The tissue diagnostic market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Hologic, Qiagen, Bio Rad, BD, Genemed Biotechnologies Inc, Siemens, Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology Inc and Cellpath Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

