Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market Growth Is Positively Impacted By Increasing Product Launches

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product launches in multivitamin supplements will drive the multivitamin capsules and tablets industry growth. Vitamins are essential nutrients and aid in the maintenance of health. According to the multivitamin capsules and tablets market analysis, multivitamin pills, according to some, can compensate for bad eating habits and even lower the risk of chronic diseases. Parents are highly motivated to ensure their children receive all required nutrients and multivitamins frequently form part of this provision. To improve palatability and attractiveness to the pediatric market in May 2021, NewAge, Inc, a US-based organic and healthy products firm, has launched Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin, a daily supplement for supporting the healthy development and immune systems of children and adolescents. Furthermore, in November 2020, ParkAcre, a UK nutraceutical manufacturer, has launched its new PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants vitamin collections for children, which are exclusively available at Holland & Barrett. Multivitamin Fizzy Drinks and vitamin Chewables are part of the new line, which was created to help young children's overall health.

The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market size is expected to grow from $24.27 billion in 2021 to $34.55 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.3%. The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 and reach $49.66 billion in 2031.

Gummy vitamins are designed to be a more palatable alternative to regular vitamins since consumers are searching for more convenient and entertaining supplement experiences, which will lead to a move toward flavored gummy vitamins, which is predicted to be shaping the multivitamin capsules and tablets market outlook. Gummy formulations are commonly made from gelatine, corn starch, water, sugar, and added colourings. For instance, in April 2021, Persona Nutrition, a US-based company that provides personalized daily supplement packs launched daily gummy vitamin packs for the entire family. These daily packs are promoted to help users achieve specific health goals, such as immune health, focus, relaxation, everyday support, and hair, skin, and nail health. This family pack includes multivitamins to boost muscle and nerve function.

Major players covered in the global multivitamin capsules and tablets market are Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Holdings Co., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Herbal Life Nutrition, Bayer.

TBRC’s multivitamin capsules and tablets market segmentation is divided by type into multivitamins tablets, multivitamins capsules, by distribution channel into store based, non-store based, by application into energy and weight management, general health, bone and joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, by end-user into adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children.

