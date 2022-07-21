Investment in facilities from both the government and the private sector, helping to meet rising demand from a growing population will create a greater need for medical devices in Bahrain: Ken Research

Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Report Covers Abbott Blood Gas Analyzer Market, Bahrain BGA Diagnostic Devices Market Revenue, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Industry, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Industry Research Report, Bahrain Blood Gas analyzer Machines Market, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Analysis, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Competition, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Demand, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Future Outlook, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Growth, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Major Players, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Research Report, Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer Market Revenue, Bahrain Transcutaneous Monitoring Industry, Bahrain Transcutaneous Monitoring Industry Research Report, Bahrain Transcutaneous Monitoring Market, Bahrain Transcutaneous Monitoring Market Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bahrain has 17 hospitals and 24 accredited medical centers which are expected to grow in the coming years owing to increasing investments by both public and private sectors thereby driving the demand for Diagnostic devices market in Bahrain.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders leading towards greater demand for technologically advanced machines, investment in upcoming healthcare projects by the government is expected to drive the demand further for the medical devices in the country.

Increased involvement of the Public and Private sector in Healthcare: The public sector accounts for most healthcare expenditure and supply of healthcare services in Bahrain. The country has a network of 37 NHRA-accredited public and private hospitals. There are a total of 788 healthcare facilities licensed in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2020. The Ministry of Health (MOH) is responsible for the oversight and regulation of the healthcare industry within Bahrain. Medical Devices regulation in Bahrain is directed by National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA). An increase in several private hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the healthcare facilities in Bahrain.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Disease prevalence in Bahrain includes diabetes, respiratory infections, genetic diseases (sickle cell and thalassemia), and cardiovascular disease. Recent trends also reflect an increasing cancer rate. There is a continuous rise in non-communicable diseases in Bahrain, which has resulted in the high demand for more specific and accurate diagnoses.

Technological Advancements (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) to Rising: A Surging number of technological developments and a rising number of product approvals propel the market growth during the forecast period in Bahrain. The automated immunoassay analyzers market is set to flourish owing to the growing shift in the trend toward lab automation coupled with the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Technologically advanced TCM and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders led to the adoption of these devices for monitoring Oxygen and Carbon dioxide in Bahrain.

The report titled “ Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Multiple programs to modernize and uplift the healthcare system in Bahraini will secure the future attraction towards improved technologies ” by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) market is expected to see double-digit growth in all the three segments of the market. Increased investment in healthcare from both government and private sector and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Bahrain. Increased focus on improving the quality of healthcare by the private sector will boost the overall medical devices industry in Bahrain.

Key Segments Covered:-

Blood Gas Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Type of Device

By Type of Sales Model

By type of End-user

By Type of Workload

POC Immunoassay Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Type of Device

By Type of Sales Model

Transcutaneous Monitors

By Installed Base

By End User

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDI1

Key Target Audience:-

Healthcare Industry

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Distributors

Hospitals

Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Sleep Labs Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

Study Period : 2016-2021

: 2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Equipment Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer

Instrumentation Laboratory

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Bahrain Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Overview

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis of Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Bahrain (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Bahrain (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Bahrain (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Major Challenges in Bahrain Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Market

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -

Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Kuwait Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Kuwait healthcare sector is witnessing some reform initiatives which includes giving the private sector a larger role in the provision of specialized healthcare treatments

Kuwait Diagnostic Device market has presented comprehensive progress in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Kuwait. Hospitals and clinics, as well as developing specialist treatments, are continuously growing which has improved the installation of BGA, POC IAA, and TCM devices over the years in Kuwait.

Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Market Outlook to 2025 – Remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services in Oman has added to previous health achievements and stimulated the growth in future

Oman Diagnostic Device market has presented remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Oman. The Oman Healthcare Vision 2040 which is expected to give a visible boost in terms of infrastructure will help the various specialized segments to grow which in turn will help create a huge demand for the diagnostic equipment in ICUs and NICUs.

Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors Market Outlook to 2025 – Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Increasing Testing Parameters and Higher Demand for POC Devices to Drive the market

Egypt Diagnostic Device (Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors) market will be growing at a steady growth rate over the period of 5 years, 2020-2025 and is supported by increased testing due to high disease prevalence in the country and the demand for such devices by healthcare facilities as they are shifting towards POC Devices. Increasing healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in Egypt.

Libya Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026F – Rising demand of medical devices post-pandemic and reforming Healthcare Sector

Libya Diagnostic Device market to show a steady growth rate over the review period 2021-2026F supported by an increase in population in the country along with the transition of healthcare facilities from central lab devices to POC Devices. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in Libya.

Morocco Blood Gas Analyzer and POC and Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Construction of new hospitals along with high focus on rapid diagnostics and other hospital consumables is expected to benefit Moroccan healthcare system in future

The Moroccan diagnostic devices market (Blood Gas Analyzers and POC Immunoassay Analyzers) will grow at a steady pace over the next five years, 2020-2025, and is being fueled by increased testing due to high disease prevalence in the country and by healthcare providers switching to POC devices. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure will drive demand for these products in Morocco.

Follow Us

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us: Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249