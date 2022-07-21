Metaverse in Healthcare Market Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development of virtual surgical suites to facilitate easy communication, and increasing investment to develop metaverse platforms for healthcare are some factors expected to drive market growth

Market Dynamics:

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Hardware Segment to Register Significantly Rapid Revenue Growth Rate:

Hardware segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable rapid advancements in hardware technology, growing adoption of AR devices and VR headsets for surgeries and training, and development of haptic devices to offer more enhanced metaverse-focused sensory experiences.

Medical Training & Education Modules Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global over the forecast period attributable to increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid integration of AR and VR devices in healthcare sector, technological advancements in AR and VR, and robust presence of metaverse-focused companies in the region.

