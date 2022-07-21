AI Integration In The Microbiome Market Steers The Growth At Rate 23%

Microbiome Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Artificial intelligence is computer intelligence or intelligence demonstrated by a machine to help perform simple tasks or tasks that couldn’t be performed otherwise. AI helps in various applications such as for colorectal cancer, and the ever-increasing amounts of microbiome data combined with other high-quality clinical and imaging datasets are leading the study of gastrointestinal diseases into an era of biomedical big data. Technologies such as “omics” make use of machine learning or AI for microbiome analysis; machine learning is key to extracting relevant information from microbiome data as one of the biggest challenges of microbiome analysis includes noisy, sparse, and high dimensional datasets, with many more microbial features than samples, with AI tools helping to smooth the analysis. According to the microbiome market analysis, AI technology has also been used to investigate the association with certain conditions/diseases.

The global microbiome market size is expected to grow from $340.80 million in 2021 to $945.10 million in 2026 at a rate of 22.6%. The global microbiome market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 and reach $1,932.50 million in 2031.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to upsurge the microbiome industry growth. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical and clinical services, thereby driving the market. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027 in the USA, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020-2027. According to the microbiome market overview, the rise in healthcare spending will increase the market for microbiomes in the near future.

Major players covered in the global microbiome industry are Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta BioSciences, Second Genome Inc.

TBRC’s microbiome market report is segmented by type into bacteria, archaea, viruses, other microbiomes, by product into therapeutics, diagnostics.

Microbiome Market 2022 – By Type (Bacteria, Archaea, Viruses, Other Microbiomes), By Product (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), By Microbiome Therapeutic (Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers, Others), By Microbiome Diagnostic (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), By End-Use (Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers, Other Diseases), By Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a microbiome market overview, forecast microbiome market size and growth for the whole market, microbiome market segments, geographies, microbiome market trends, microbiome market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

