Business Reporter: Keeping the human aspect of digital transformation journeys on track

How Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) can improve the employee experienceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Hartmut Hahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Userlane talks about what businesses should do to improve employee experience and productivity through more effective software adoption. According to Userlane’s State of Digital Adoption Report, only 37 per cent of business leaders rate their employees’ software adoption excellent, which is a low figure given that 81 per cent of surveyed employees use software every day in their jobs. Another case for making the enhancement of digital adoption a top strategic priority is that if the employee experience is deteriorating thanks to frustration resulting from inexperience in software use, this will affect productivity too. On a national level, millions of working hours get wasted for providing IT support for staff struggling with digital tools and a deluge of enterprise applications. Moreover, employees can be idle for hours while waiting for expert help to arrive.
Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs), however, offer great opportunities to provide staff with embedded, interactive training when and as they need it. It’s also key that the responsibility to make a success of digital transformation doesn’t lie with a single department but, rather, a new, outcome-driven digital mindset is adopted across the length and breadth of the organisation. Relevant and timely dialogue with employees should be conducted with staff right from the start with a view to helping them accept and use new digital tools and technologies to their full potential. Finally, to ensure that the digital adoption is progressing according to plan among employees, businesses would do well to set up a reporting system that can monitor software-related employee experience, as well as flag up areas where staff requires more training.
To learn more about how DAPs can help you address your staff’s software-fatigue, read the article.
