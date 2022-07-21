Activewear Market 2022 Share, Size Analysis, Trends, Top Brands (Adidas, Nike, Puma), Segmentation and Report by 2027

Activewear Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global activewear market reached a value of US$ 346.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 500.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Activewear refers to utility apparel that improves the performance of athletes during fitness physical activities or sports. Most of these apparel help prevent muscle sprains as well as ligament and muscle injuries due to their proper support and adequate fitting. The demand for activewear is increasing across the globe due to the inclination toward comfortable activewear in the gym and for everyday activities.

Report Features Details:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by product type, material type, pricing, age group, distribution channel and end user.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Activewear Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the rising health consciousness among the customers. In line with this, the growing popularity of physical activities, such as sports, cycling and yoga among the masses is impacting the market growth favorably. Apart from this, the increasing trend of athleisure due to its versatile and multifunctional properties and the introduction of sustainable activewear in the market is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, and reduced production costs.

Key Players Included in Global Activewear Market Research Report:

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

DICK’s Sporting Goods Inc.

Forever 21

Gap Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

PVH Corp.

Skechers USA Inc.

The North Face (VF Corporation) and Under Armour Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Top Activewear

Bottom Activewear

Innerwear

Swimwear

Outerwear

Breakup by Material Type:

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Breakup by Pricing:

Economy

Premium

Breakup by Age Group:

1 – 15 Years

16 – 30 Years

31 – 44 Years

45 – 64 Years

More than 65 Years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Activewear Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Activewear Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

