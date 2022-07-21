Construction Equipment and Heavy Equipment Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 280.62 Bn in 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising urban population and increased investment by key market players are driving construction equipment and heavy equipment market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Construction Equipment and Heavy Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 280.62 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing availability of heavy equipment at affordable rent and growing population in developing countries are driving construction equipment and heavy equipment market revenue growth.

Construction equipment is a type of heavy machinery, used solely for construction activities, most commonly earthwork operations or in other large-scale projects. Heavy equipment is commonly equipped with five common equipment systems such as implementation, traction, structure, power train, control, and information. Heavy equipment works by multiplying the ratio of input force applied to force exerted, which in turn reduces the intensity of jobs that would otherwise require hundreds of people and weeks of effort. Furthermore, construction equipment is becoming increasingly popular owing to benefits such as increased reliability, efficiency, and profitability.

The global Construction Equipment and Heavy Equipment market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• In August 2021, John Deere, a company based in the U.S., signed an agreement to acquire Bear Flag Robotics, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup that develops autonomous driving technology that is compatible with existing machines. According to the acquisition agreement, the company stated that it will assist in development and delivery of smarter machines with advanced technology, which has been a long-term goal of the company to support customer needs.

• Material handling equipment segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its benefits such as storage and transportation of goods and products throughout entire manufacturing, distribution, and disposal process. Furthermore, it helps in storage of heavy mechanical devices that are deployed during manufacturing and construction activities within a warehouse or a factory.

• Earthmoving equipment segment revenue is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period as these machines can be relied upon for various tasks during infrastructure development. Use of earthmoving equipment can significantly reduce the cost of large-scale projects. Earthmoving equipment has become a viable alternative to manual labor as it lowers the likelihood of unanticipated failures, resulting in fewer preventive maintenance projects and, eventually, higher revenues. Furthermore, earthmoving equipment increases cost efficiency by providing workers with on-site communication facilities.

• Infrastructure segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Heavy equipment is commonly deployed in infrastructure development activities owing to compaction, filling and removing soil, leveling, layer overlapping and other minor ground modifications. Heavy equipment also aids in preparing infrastructure materials for subgrade. Additionally, if the surface is not prepared accordingly, effectiveness of geosynthetics is reduced significantly. As a result, usage of heavy machinery has become integral during infrastructure development.

• Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The region has rapidly adopted construction equipment and heavy equipment owing to increased investments by governments in infrastructure development. Furthermore, increasing urban population in developing countries, availability of wide range of product and presence of key market players are driving market revenue growth in this region.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report includes Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr, Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu Ltd., Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., John Deere, and Sany Group.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Machinery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Earthmoving Equipment

• Material Handling Equipment

• Heavy Construction Vehicle

• Other Heavy Construction Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Excavation & Demolition

• Heavy Lifting

• Material Handling

• Tunneling

• Transportation

• Recycling & Waste Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Construction & Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• Oil & Gas

• Public Work, Rail & Roads

• Mining

• Forestry & Agriculture

• Others

