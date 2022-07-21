At a 19.6% Growth Rate: Smart Cities Market in Saudi Arabia Generating Revenue of $14,745.2 Million by 2027

Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market

Rise in efforts to minimize oil dependency, proactive smart city initiatives, and surge in investments by government have boosted the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environmental friendliness of smart cities and technological advancements in IoT and cloud technologies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future. The Saudi Arabia smart cities market was pegged at $3.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major industry players such as - AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE.

By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market. This is due to the benefits of smart infrastructure such as continuous connectivity of physical objects with the internet and rapid urbanization. However, the smart energy segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in challenges of electrical systems such as aging infrastructure and growth in the number of variable renewable energy sources and electric vehicles.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Although the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected major industrial sectors, the market witnessed revenue growth during the period. The rise in requirements from the healthcare and transportation systems has increased the demand for smart cities.

• Moreover, there is a high demand for healthcare systems that need minimal human contact due to prolonged lockdown.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

