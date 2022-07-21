Airsoft Guns Market Research Report (2022-2027): Global Size, Price Trends, Top Companies and Forecast

Airsoft Guns Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Airsoft Guns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global airsoft guns market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027. Airsoft guns refer to imitations of original firearms that fire non-metallic projectiles and are primarily utilized in airsoft sports. Specifically designed to fire non-lethal projectiles that are made up of plastic or other non-biodegradable materials, these guns fire spherical projectiles. Using an electric motor, springs, or gas tanks, these guns fire plastic bullet projectiles that replicate the mechanism of steel guns. A few of the major advantages of these guns include the ability to simulate real shooting, enhanced safety while engaging in stunts, and a lighter weight than metallic firearms. Due to their close-range effect, these guns are used in adventure sports and recreational activities for practicing target shooting and for training special weapons and tactical (SWAT) teams and military units.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the market during its initial phase. Due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding social distancing, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, there were major disruptions in the supply chain and production halts in manufacturing processes. This led to a rapid declination of the overall demand for airsoft guns. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and ongoing vaccination drives, the market is expected to make a recovery and gain significant momentum.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airsoft-guns-market/requestsample

Report Coverage:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by product type, coating and distribution channel.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Airsoft Guns Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

Airsoft Guns Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the augmenting adoption of non-lethal tools with realistic shooting experience for adventure sports activities. This can be attributed to the rising popularity of different sports activities, such as target shooting, practice range shooting and airsoft leagues across the globe. In addition to this, continual technological advancements in the manufacturing of safe and economic products using biodegradable materials are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing merger and acquisitions (M&A) and collaborations among third party online stores and specialty stores involved in sales and aftersales of airsoft guns are further propelling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income of the masses, rise in the number of rifle organizations in several developed countries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airsoft-guns-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A&K Airsoft

Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Crosman Corporation

G&G Armament Taiwan Ltd.

ICS Airsoft Inc.

KRISS USA Inc.

Lancer Tactical

Systema Professional Training Weapon

Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd.

Umarex GmbH & Co. KG

Valken Inc

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Handgun

Rifle

Shotgun

Muzzle Loading

Market Breakup by Mechanism Type:

Spring-powered

Electric-powered

Gas-powered

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Airsoft Guns Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Airsoft Guns Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-phone-accessories-market

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Energy Storage Systems Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-storage-systems-market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Deep Brain Stimulation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-brain-stimulation-market

Team Collaboration Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/team-collaboration-software-market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.