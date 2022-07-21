Energy Drinks Market Size is Projected to Attain $108.4 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 8.2%

The global energy drinks industry was pegged at $45.8 Bn in 2020 & is estimated to reach $108.4 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031

Rise in health consciousness, change in consumer lifestyle, and surge in demand for health wellness products have boosted the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, caffeine overdose may cause nausea, hypertension, and restlessness. This factor hinders the market growth. On the contrary, consumer preference toward consumption of beverages would open new opportunities in the future.

Major market players

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials

Cloud 9

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain. Dearth of labor and prolonged lockdown created challenges in manufacturing facilities and procurement of raw materials.

Moreover, as several sport activities postposed due to pandemic, the demand for energy drinks declined.

The nonalcoholic segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the nonalcoholic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to more than half of the global energy drinks market in 2020, due to presence of caffeine in nonalcoholic energy drinks that increase alertness and elevate mood. The report includes an analysis of the alcoholic segment.

The adults segment held the largest share

By end user, the adults segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global energy drinks market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consumption of energy drinks by working adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The report includes an analysis of the kids and teenagers segments.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to rise in health concerns and surge in awareness toward the benefits of consuming energy drinks. However, the global energy drinks market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, due to easy availability of energy drinks in several platforms from modern trade to online sales channel.

