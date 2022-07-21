Proteomics Market Size Worth US$ ~116.24 billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global proteomics market size was pegged at ~US$ 21.7 billion in 2020. The market is expected to clock US$ ~116.24 billion by 2031, to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between the forecast period. All information is portrayed in the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Report Title “Proteomics Market by Product & Services (Instrument, Reagent, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostics and Drug Discovery), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031”

Proteomics is a field of molecular biology that deals with the study of proteome. It consists of study of protein interaction, protein modification, analysis of metabolic pathways, rates of protein production, degradation, and steady-state abundance.

Growing support for development of proteomics platform such as instruments and assays, in the form of funding is one of the major factors driving the adoption of proteomics. For instance, in November 2020, SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company, raised US$ 121 million in Series A funding. Similarly, in December 2020, SomaLogic raised another US$ 81 million in funding as an extension of its Series A financing round. The influx of funding in the field of proteomics is likely to propel the growth of the proteomics market during the projected period.

The global proteomics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product & Services, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global proteomics market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

General Electric Company

PerkinElmer Inc

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc

QIAGEN N.V

Eurofins Scientific

Among others

Excerpts from ‘By Product & Services Segmentation’

Based on product & services, the proteomics market has been segmented into

Instrument

Reagent

Software & Services

Instruments are further categorized into spectroscopy, chromatography, protein microarrays, electrophoresis, X–ray crystallography, and other instruments. Instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Instruments are used for determining the structure of proteins. Development and launches of technologically advanced instruments and increasing research studies on proteins during drug development process have led to increasing adoption of the instruments.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global proteomics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America held the largest share of the proteomics market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of proteomics market in this region include the developed health care infrastructure, high health care expenditure, the increasing number of R&D activities for developing new drug molecules, the rising funding for proteomics research, and the growing awareness for early diagnosis for diseases.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~ 21.7 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~ 116.24 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 16.2% from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered Product & Services, Application, End Users Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology

Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

TOC Continued…..

