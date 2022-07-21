Proteomics Market Size Worth US$ ~116.24 billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global proteomics market size was pegged at ~US$ 21.7 billion in 2020. The market is expected to clock US$ ~116.24 billion by 2031, to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between the forecast period. All information is portrayed in the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Report Title “Proteomics Market by Product & Services (Instrument, Reagent, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostics and Drug Discovery), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031”
Growth Engines
Proteomics is a field of molecular biology that deals with the study of proteome. It consists of study of protein interaction, protein modification, analysis of metabolic pathways, rates of protein production, degradation, and steady-state abundance.
Growing support for development of proteomics platform such as instruments and assays, in the form of funding is one of the major factors driving the adoption of proteomics. For instance, in November 2020, SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company, raised US$ 121 million in Series A funding. Similarly, in December 2020, SomaLogic raised another US$ 81 million in funding as an extension of its Series A financing round. The influx of funding in the field of proteomics is likely to propel the growth of the proteomics market during the projected period.
Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/proteomics-market/7726
The global proteomics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product & Services, Application, End User, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global proteomics market include
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- General Electric Company
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Illumina, Inc
- QIAGEN N.V
- Eurofins Scientific
- Among others
Excerpts from ‘By Product & Services Segmentation’
Based on product & services, the proteomics market has been segmented into
- Instrument
- Reagent
- Software & Services
Instruments are further categorized into spectroscopy, chromatography, protein microarrays, electrophoresis, X–ray crystallography, and other instruments. Instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Instruments are used for determining the structure of proteins. Development and launches of technologically advanced instruments and increasing research studies on proteins during drug development process have led to increasing adoption of the instruments.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, the global proteomics market has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
North America held the largest share of the proteomics market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of proteomics market in this region include the developed health care infrastructure, high health care expenditure, the increasing number of R&D activities for developing new drug molecules, the rising funding for proteomics research, and the growing awareness for early diagnosis for diseases.
Ask here for more customization study@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/proteomics-market/7726
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD ~ 21.7 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|USD ~ 116.24 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of ~ 16.2% from 2021 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Forecast period
|2021-2031
|Segments covered
|Product & Services, Application, End Users
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Table of Content:
INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Geographic Scope
- Timeline Under Consideration
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
-
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- Data Sources
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/proteomics-market/7726
About Us:
Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter