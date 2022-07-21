KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Report Covers Data Center and Cloud Services Distributors Market, Data Center and Cloud Services Domestic Players KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Foreign Players KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry In KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Market, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Research Report KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Manufacturing Companies Market, Detasad Market, Detasad Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Etisalat Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Gateway Gukf Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Gateway Gulf Market, Go DC Market, Government Role in KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market, Growth of KSA Cloud Services Market, Growth KSA Data Center Market.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government support towards cloud services and Data center, online media consumption, installation of IoT devices will drive the Data Center and Cloud Services Market in KSA: Ken Research

The 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia includes shifting 80% of its data on cloud and proliferation of IoT, digitization and the need for cybersecurity will fuel the market in KSA.

Data Center Industry is witnessing a surge in the Investments from local as well as global companies to meet the data storage demands of end users.

New entrants will provide a major boost to market growth, supporting the wholesale needs of local enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.

Data Center and Cloud Services Market Pipeline: Major Data Center and Cloud Service Market operators are exploring the market to set up their own Data Centers in KSA . Google Cloud planning to open 3 zones in Dammam which is an important location given its proximity to several subsea cables. Also Oracle, Google, and Huawei Cloud are opening new cloud regions in KSA. Saudi Aramco and Google Cloud signed an agreement that paves way for the rollout of high-performance, low-latency cloud services.

Promising Government Initiatives: The government of the KSA is focusing on e-government concept. KSA has increased its efforts to adopt cloud-computing technology and was one of the earliest countries in the region to adopt specific regulations for cloud service provider. Government is leading a comprehensive digitization strategy of Saudi Arabia and is focusing on development of KSA as a digital hub (including cloud strategy) with Data center as a core asset. Attractive power tariff and special tax treatment are available in KSA.

Future of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market: Data Center and Cloud Services Market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR during 2021-2026F emergence of 5G technology in KSA is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the KSA market further contributing to the development of data center industry. Strong government support, rising awareness and surge in the data will create higher demand for cloud services to domestic clients with Technological innovations and advancements, continuous investments and upcoming data center and cloud projects in the region to drive the KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market.

The report titled “ KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy ” by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Industry in KSA. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated; market segmentation by type of data center, type of co-location data centers on the basis of number of racks, type of end users, by type of clients and by region; challenges and bottlenecks, growth enablers and drivers; upcoming projects of data center in KSA, major regions with respect to data center, trends and recent developments in data center and cloud services industry in KSA, competitive landscape and market analysis and growth quadrant including competition scenario, market shares of major operators on the basis of number of racks, on the basis of number of data centers and on the basis of MW of power. The report concludes with future market projections of each product segmentation.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA Data Center Market

By Type of Data Center

Co-Location Data Centers

Managed Data Centers

By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks

Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers

Retail Co-Location Data Centers

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of Tier Level

Tier II Data Centers

Tier III Data Centers

Tier IV Data Centers

By Region on the basis of Number of Racks

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Others

By Type of End Users

IT/ITes

Government

Telecom

Retail

Communication and Media

E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

KSA Cloud Services Market

By Type of Cloud Services

Cloud Application Service (SaaS)

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)

By Type of Clients

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

By Type of End Users

IT/ITes

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Communication and Media

Telecom

Transport and Logistics

Government

Key Target Audience

Data Center Industry

Cloud Services Industry

Data Center Manufacturing Companies

Data Center Operators

Cloud Services Operators

Co-Location Providers

Uptime ranking association

Telecom Industry

IT/ITes Industry

Government Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016 - 2021

2016 2021 Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Data Center Market

Detasad

Mobily

STC

Salam

Gulf Data Hub

Go DC

Gateway Gulf

Nashirnet

Cloud Service Market

STC

SITE

Mobily

Zain

SAP

Edarat

Oracle

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Current vs Future Overview

Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in KSA with Other Countries

Supply Side Ecosystem of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Demand Side Ecosystem of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Government Regulations for the KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Enablers and Growth Drivers in KSA Data Center Market

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in KSA Data Center Market

Market Positioning Analysis of Data center and Cloud Service Providers

Cloud Services Delivery Model

End User Analysis of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F

