Ground Support Equipment Market Size 2022: Share, Segmentation, Top Manufacturers, Growth Analysis and Report by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Ground Support Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ground support equipment market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global ground support equipment market reached a value of US$ 13.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027. Ground support equipment (GSE) is an advanced support equipment used at airports to provide services at the ground level. It is primarily used to support safe operations of the plane before taking off and after landing at the airport. It involves various ground power operations, such as cargo, aircraft mobility, and passenger loading operations. It offers numerous vital services, such as refueling, towing airplanes, freight carts, de-icing, portable water storage, cleaning, lavatory waste tank drainage, firefighting, emergency services, and passenger transport services.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by type, power source and application.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for ground support equipment market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the augmenting air traffic and cargo transportation. In line with this, the growing awareness about environmental concerns is creating a massive demand for eco-friendly and greener variants of aircraft ground support equipment (AGSE) in the aviation sector, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the widespread popularity of used and refurbished products is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, major airlines are increasingly focusing on the modernization of ground support equipment to maximize product lifespan and add upgrades that help save costs significantly. Additionally, the rising popularity of electric-powered GSE due to the shifting focus of the governments towards green initiatives and the growing demand for low carbon emission products are providing a boost to the market worldwide.

Key Players Included in Global Ground Support Equipment Market Research Report:

Aero Specialties Inc.

Aeroservices Ltd.

Cavotec SA

Curtis Instruments Inc.

ITW GSE, Jalux Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Mallaghan

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (Textron Inc.)

TLD Group (Alvest Group)

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Powered Ground Support Equipment

Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment

Breakup by Power Source:

Electric

Non-Electric

Hybrid

Breakup by Application:

Aircraft Handling

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Ground Support Equipment Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global ground support equipment market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

