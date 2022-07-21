Decorative Glass Market is Anticipated To Attain Value Of US$ 8.7 Bn By 2030

TMR Image

Decorative Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of value, the global decorative glass market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Decorative glass is often used in interiors of hotels, restaurants, and homes. Decorative glass is also employed in decorative floors, fountains & waterfalls, walls, glass skylights, suspended glass ceilings, decorative windows, and glass dividers. The application of decorative glass in the residential sector helps create a comfortable and safe living space. Thus, decorative glass is often used to cut down on heat and glare, filter out external noise, increase natural lighting, provide security, or improve décor. It is employed in various residential applications, including doors, windows, partitions, shelves, cabinets, staircases, and balconies.

Environmental Impact of Glass Production to Hamper Decorative Glass Market

Glass manufacturing is a high-temperature and energy-intensive activity, leading to the emission of combustion by-products (sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides) and high-temperature oxidation of atmospheric nitrogen. Glass manufacturing is, thus a significant emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG), particularly carbon dioxide (CO2). The production of 1 kg of glass in a gas-fired furnace generates approximately 0.6 kg CO2; of this, 0.45 kg arises from fossil fuel combustion and 0.15 kg from dissociation of carbonate raw material (CaCO3 and dolomite) used in the batch. The GHG production is directly linked with the type of glass, the type of fossil fuel used, process energy efficiency, and the use of recycled glass or cullet. Furnace emissions also contain particulate matter (PM) and may contain low levels of metals, such as lead and cadmium. Other metals, including arsenic, are found in some special glass. Melting furnaces contribute between 80% and 90% of total pollutant emissions to air from a glass production facility. Therefore, environmental effects caused by glass production are estimated to hamper the global decorative glass market.

The glass manufacturing industry has higher average incidence of injury or illness than any other manufacturing sector. For instance, in the U.K., the rate of injuries in each of the glass industries is higher than the overall rate for “manufacturing” and higher than the combined rate for all industries.

Single Glass to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Decorative Glass Market

In terms of product, the global decorative glass market has been divided into single glass (colored, scattered, printed, and coated) and laminated glass (interlayer film [polyvinyl butyral], ethylene-vinyl acetate, thermoplastic polyurethane, polyester, and others). Single glass is projected to be a highly lucrative segment of the global decorative glass market during the forecast period. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2030. Single glass has a smooth and durable surface that provides supreme surface finish. It is suitable for usage in a wide range of domestic and commercial applications, including kitchen & bathroom splashbacks, furniture, kitchen cupboards, doors, displays & balustrades, and windows.

Windows to be Key Application of Decorative Glass

In terms of application, the global decorative glass market has been segregated into partitions, stairs, wall cladding, windows, and others. The windows segment is anticipated to dominate the global decorative glass market during the forecast period. The windows segment accounted for a major share of the global decorative glass market in 2019. In terms of volume, the segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The segment is projected to account for more than 25% share of the global decorative glass market by 2030. This is estimated to boost the global decorative glass market in the near future.

High Demand for Decorative Glass from Residential Sector

In terms of end use, the global decorative glass market has been divided into residential and commercial (offices, malls, hotels & restaurants, casinos, and others). The residential segment is anticipated to dominate the global decorative glass market during the forecast period. The segment is projected to account for more than 60% share of the global decorative glass market by 2030. The high share of the segment can be ascribed to rise in demand for better esthetics in the residential sector and high spending power of consumers in developing and developed countries.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Region of Decorative Glass Market

Based on region, the global decorative glass market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global decorative glass market in 2019. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The demand for decorative glass is high in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, owing to increase in use of decorative glass in building & construction industry in the region. China is a prominent consumer of decorative glass in Asia Pacific. The expansion of the building & construction industry is a major factor propelling the decorative glass market in the country.

Competition Landscape of Decorative Glass Market

The global decorative glass market is highly fragmented. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., SCHOTT AG, and Taiwan Glass Industry Corp. cumulatively held more than 40% share of the global decorative glass market in 2019. Leading players have taken initiatives to expand their presence in the global decorative glass market through acquisitions, increase in production capacities, and strategic partnerships.

Other key manufacturers operating in the global decorative glass market are RSL Inc., Bendheim, Guardian Glass LLC, ALUMCO LLC, Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd, Glass Unlimited, NAM HENG GLASS GROUP, AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Ginde Glass Co., LTD, and Noval Glass.

