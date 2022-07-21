Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,286 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam FinTech market expected to reach $18 billion by 2024

VIETNAM, July 21 -  

HÀ NỘI — The FinTech market in Việt Nam is expected to grow to US$18 billion by 2024, according to analysts at financial holding Robocash Group.

Việt Nam is one of the leaders among ASEAN in terms of the volume of financing for FinTech, second only to Singapore.

Ninety-three per cent of all venture investments in the country is directed at e-wallets and the e-money segment.

The total number of FinTech companies has grown to 97 since 2016, an 84.5 per cent increase. However, the number of newly launched start-ups each year decreased from 11 to 2.

The market features high competitiveness and a high entry bar. 

Transaction volume has seen a 152.8 per cent growth since 2016, with 29.5 million new FinTech users.

As a result, every second Vietnamese uses at least one FinTech service. The Vietnamese population's demand for digital services (transactions, payments and wallets) is remarkable. 

According to company analysts, Việt Nam FinTech is young and promising. The market valuation has increased from $0.7 billion to $4.5 billion since 2016.

In the near future, the government will become more involved in FinTech, evidenced by the growing favourable legislation for financial technologies.

The FinTech regulatory sandbox and the legal framework for digital assets and cryptocurrencies will also further develop in the industry. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam FinTech market expected to reach $18 billion by 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.