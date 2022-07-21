Neurovascular Devices Market Rising Up Gradually with the Adoption of New Technologies | Medtronic, Stryker Corporation

Neurovascular Devices Market

A detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global neurovascular devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurovascular devices are used in the treatment of neurovascular disorders. For example, neurovascular devices include clips, coils, and stents, which are used to treat neurovascular disorders such as cerebral artery disease. Similarly, clot recovery equipment, suction and aspiration equipment are used to remove blood clots in the arteries and blood vessels of the brain, which can lead to life-threatening conditions such as stroke. As per the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Neurovascular Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” the neurovascular devices market accounted for $2,935 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $3,712 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2278

Factors such as the increase in technological advances related to neurovascular devices also drive the growth of the market for neurovascular devices. However, the high cost of neurovascular equipment and the shortage of qualified neurosurgeons to handle these devices hinder the growth of the market. In contrast, the high growth rate displayed by developing nations provides beneficial opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the market adversely. For instance, after COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by the WHO, countries worldwide adopted nationwide lockdowns to observe social distancing as a measure to contain the spread. This led to disruption, limitation, challenges, and changes in each sector of every industry. Similarly, the neurovascular devices industry was also impacted by the pandemic. For instance, neurovascular devices are used in surgical operations. Thus, limited availability of medical care for conditions other than COVID-19 around the world has impacted the neurovascular market in a negative manner.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2278

North America has a large share in the neurovascular devices market and this trend is expected to continue due to the presence of a large number of major players working in the neurovascular devices market. Some of the major players operating in the region include Striker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Thus, the presence of major players in the region leads to easy availability of neurovascular equipment. Furthermore, other factors such as the increase in the prevalence of neurovascular disorders is another major factor that drives the growth of the market for neurovascular devices in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• A detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global neurovascular devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The neurovascular devices market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The neurovascular devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2278

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The global neurovascular devices market is highly competitive and the prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies to garner maximum neurovascular devices market share. These include collaboration, product launch, partnership, and acquisition. Major players operating in the market include Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc.., Integer Holdings Corporation, Acandis GmbH., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Microport Scientific Corporation.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Radiodermatitis Market

Blood Bank Market



We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Neurovascular Devices Market

• Japan Neurovascular Devices Market

• South Korea Neurovascular Devices Market

• Singapore Neurovascular Devices Market

• Australia Neurovascular Devices Market

• Europe Neurovascular Devices Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.