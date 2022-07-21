CybeReady Ranked Number One in Security Awareness Training Category by Customers on PeerSpot Review Platform
Reviewers Give CybeReady a 4.6 out of 5 Star RatingSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced that the company’s training platform has received an exceptional rating on the PeerSpot technology review platform – receiving an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Known as a fast and simple security awareness training platform, CybeReady is popular among large enterprises, accounting for 81% of users researching this solution on PeerSpot. Additional review details are available at https://www.peerspot.com/products/cybeready-reviews.
PeerSpot (formerly IT Central Station) is where enterprise tech decision makers go to read peer product reviews on Cybersecurity, DevOps and IT-related topics. Every reviewer on PeerSpot is verified to help buyers make well-informed, smart business decisions. CybeReady was recognized for its Autonomous Security Awareness Training Platform, designed for enterprise deployments.
According to CybeReady customers contributing reviews on PeerSpot:
“CyberReady is positively engaged with the way that it writes its training and messaging, which is really helpful. Therefore, people don't feel "got at,” which is really important. Not only across the bank, but within my own team, they can see the effects of what simulated phishing can do. By using CybeReady, we have identified some issues in the bank, which we have corrected because of having CybeReady,” said Ceri Goncalve Jones, Security Awareness Manager at NatWest Bank.
"CybeReady has this uncanny ability to fit its simulations to reality. The simulations that CybeReady prepares are refreshed on a monthly basis... They could be news-related, for example, related to COVID, or elections. They might be related to the time of the year, such as taxes or bonus payments and the like... It's evolving to what it's seeing out there, but in a good way,” noted Dmitriy Sokolovskiy, VP and CSO/CISO at Avid Technology.
"We are using CybeReady because training on and awareness about security are among our main areas of focus for existing and, of course, for new employees. It's very important that we maintain our employees' awareness in this area as much as possible. That is the most important part,” said Ricardo Rodrigues, Domain Head IT Governance & Security at DECO PROTESTE. “If our employees are really attentive to and aware of all the different types of possible threats from phishing emails, we believe we can avoid 50 percent of the potential attacks that we can suffer as a company.”
CybeReady’s fully-managed security training platform includes built-in expertise embedded into the SaaS-based solution. The platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through monthly (or more) engagements with each employee, elevating the security awareness practice to that of other security solutions that operate year-round. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, CybeReady eases the training burden by providing everything needed to expedite training.
“Our customer reviews reflect the high value provided by our AI platform,” said Eitan Fogel, CybeReady's CEO. “We are honored to deliver an out-of-the-box cybersecurity awareness program that delivers the fastest ROI available today, and we hope to serve many more enterprises looking to mitigate cybersecurity risk immediately.”
Visit the PeerSpot to learn more about CybeReady at: https://www.peerspot.com/products/cybeready-reviews#review_1259424.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Ranked Number One in Security Awareness Training Category by Customers on PeerSpot Review Platform - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
• CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
• CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
• The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
Joe Austin
Public Relations
+1 8183326166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn