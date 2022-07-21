Working Visit of His Excellency Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, 21 – 22 July 2022

Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin will visit Singapore from 21 to 22 July 2022.

Taoiseach Martin will have separate meetings with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. He will also visit the Changi Museum and Chapel, and engage the local Irish community at a reception.

Taoiseach Martin will be accompanied by senior officials from the Department of the Taoiseach.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 JULY 2022