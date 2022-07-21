Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/30/2022 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bidwell Ln/Foundry St Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Willow Barbero-Menzel

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: Todd McMichael

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lake Frederick, VA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Bidwell Lane and Foundry Street in Waterbury for a two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Willow Barbero-Menzel, 25 of Montpelier, VT, was driving a Honda Fit and backed into a Mercedes Benz van owned by Todd McMichael, 50 of Lake Frederick, VA, causing damage. Barbero-Menzel left the scene and failed to report the crash. Berbero-Menzel was issued a citation for Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division for a later date.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

