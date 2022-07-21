Submit Release
News Search

Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Tylor Rancourt                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/30/2022 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bidwell Ln/Foundry St Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Willow Barbero-Menzel                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VICTIM: Todd McMichael

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lake Frederick, VA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Bidwell Lane and Foundry Street in Waterbury for a two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Willow Barbero-Menzel, 25 of Montpelier, VT, was driving a Honda Fit and backed into a Mercedes Benz van owned by Todd McMichael, 50 of Lake Frederick, VA, causing damage. Barbero-Menzel left the scene and failed to report the crash. Berbero-Menzel was issued a citation for Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division for a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/11/2022 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

