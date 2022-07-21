Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003746
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/30/2022 1810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bidwell Ln/Foundry St Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Willow Barbero-Menzel
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: Todd McMichael
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lake Frederick, VA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Bidwell Lane and Foundry Street in Waterbury for a two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Willow Barbero-Menzel, 25 of Montpelier, VT, was driving a Honda Fit and backed into a Mercedes Benz van owned by Todd McMichael, 50 of Lake Frederick, VA, causing damage. Barbero-Menzel left the scene and failed to report the crash. Berbero-Menzel was issued a citation for Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division for a later date.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)