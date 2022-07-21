Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growing at 22.6% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to reduce Power Usage Effectiveness pressure and operating costs are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.6%, Market Trends – Increasing focus to improve Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center\'s Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment.

Current liquid cooling technologies can effectively and successfully cool racks. This approach is available in a variety of configurations that make use of various technologies such as back door heat exchangers and immersion cooling. Liquid cooling is extremely effective since it only cools the IT equipment and not the entire space. It is up to three times more effective at cooling than air, thereby allowing CPUs and GPUs in racks to be operated at maximum power without overheating. In some cases, liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling, and its improved heat conductivity allows for more precise temperature control.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1054

Companies profiled in the global Data Center Liquid Cooling market:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Asetek, Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Schneider Electric, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Allied Control Inc., Aspen Systems Inc., and COOlIT Systems , Others

Liquid immersion cooling not only protects the equipment from heat generated in the environment, but also eliminates need for fans from servers, and shields from airborne particles. On 1 March 2022 for instance, Nokia made its revolutionary Liquid Cooling AirScale portfolio commercially available. Nokia\'s ground-breaking approach is intended to make the radio network more sustainable and cost-effective by lowering the amount of energy needed to cool a base station. When compared to standard active air-cooling systems, cooling system energy consumption may be lowered by up to 90%, and base station CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 80%. The move furthers Nokia\'s goal of having the industry\'s most energy-efficient, zero-emission 5G product range.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the liquid cooling business in data centers. Temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities caused significant delays in the introduction of new products. Nonetheless, the mandatory lockdown increased usage of online services, thereby driving demand for more efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Rising popularity of live streaming videos and Over The Top (OTT) media is driving development of edge data centers and supporting revenue growth of the market. Edge data center operators are spending significantly on modern data center cooling technologies to maintain optimal and efficient operational conditions. When compared to air-based alternatives, liquid cooling technologies deliver more effective cooling in a much smaller package. Such systems are suited for deployment of high-density equipment at edge data centers due to their small size.

However, lack of standardization, concerns regarding risk of electrocution or shocks, and issues of operational complexity are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

To Know More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-liquid-cooling-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global data center liquid cooling market on the basis of component, data center type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Direct Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Services

Consulting & Design

Installation

Maintenance

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Data Centers

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Defense

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Enterprises

Colocation Providers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Cloud Providers

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1054

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for consulting & design, installation, and maintenance services among end-users. There are several methods for liquid cooling in data centers, including sealed plates placed atop CPUs, fluid compressors to chill air, and immersion in specially formulated liquids.

The research segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as requirement for high-performance computing devices in research centers is resulting in conventional data centers being rapidly replaced by more advanced modern data centers. Additionally, research institutions have begun to implement innovative cooling technologies for data centers to achieve better outcomes. As a result, there is rising demand for data center liquid cooling solutions for research applications.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Use of liquid cooling solutions across telecommunication companies is expected to increase at a rapid rate. Introduction of 5G technology as well as surge in Internet usage have resulted in generation of vast data volumes. Telecommunication companies are spending on building larger data centers to retain important consumer information.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the data center liquid cooling market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing IT and e-Commerce businesses are expected to increase data traffic, hence boosting demand for data center cooling solutions and services in the region.

On 5 October 2021, Rittal GmbH & Company KG and EPLAN software announced launch of new data center, industrial automation, and CAE solutions. Such new releases offer end-to-end integration, design flexibility, and future-proof structures to meet rising demand for IoT abilities in industrial manufacturing.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1054

Key Points of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Data Center Liquid Cooling market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Pompe Disease Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pompe-disease-market

Stool Softener Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stool-softener-market

Floating Farms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/floating-farms-market

Breast Imaging Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/breast-imaging-software-market

Master Data Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/master-data-management-market

Canned Tuna Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/canned-tuna-market

HR Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hr-analytics-market

Antifungal Drugs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antifungal-drugs-market