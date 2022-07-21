Arrest Made in Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses in the Third and Sixth Districts.

Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:10 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2000 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and forced them from the vehicle. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-084-274

Unarmed Carjacking: On Friday, June 17, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 100 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-086-538

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 2:14 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-086-597

Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 5:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4600 block of Easy Place, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-089-151

Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 300 block of T Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and forced them from the vehicle. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-090-865

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking: On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approximately 2:13 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2300 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to remove them from the vehicle. The victim fled the scene. CCN: 22-094-101