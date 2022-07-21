Suspect Sought in Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses: 5900 Block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Simple Assault offense and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the 5900 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspect approached two victims, inside of a residential building, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted one of the victims then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a second victim then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 43 to 48 years old, 5’3” to 5’5” in height, short black hair, with a stout build. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.