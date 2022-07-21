Green Funerals Market Size Worth USD 1214.53 Million in 2030 by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Green Funerals Market Trends – Significant shift in consumer interest toward more environmentally friendly funerals from traditional funeral alternatives

Increasing elderly population with severe comorbidities and emerging eco-friendly technologies and burial and funeral methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Funerals Market size reached USD 571.54 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global population, emerging new technologies and burial methods for green funerals, rising air pollution and climate change, as well as global shift toward more environmentally friendly funerals from traditional funeral alternatives are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Green funerals are gaining popularity in the funeral industry due to the emergence of new and more environmentally friendly ways of burials and cremation methods. Green funerals are growing more popular as a result of factors such as simplicity of method, lower cost, and contribution to environmental conservation. Increasing elderly population with severe comorbidities and rising consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly burials and cremation methods are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Funerals and cremations in the traditional sense are energy-intensive and harmful for the environment.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

The Green Funeral Company

Recompose

Resomation Ltd

Eirene Cremations Inc

Natural Burial Company

Return Home

Solace Cremations

The Woodland Burial Company

Leach & Son

Capsula Mundi

Others

Cremation requires fossil fuel or gas to maintain high temperatures for several hours and emits carbon dioxide (CO2) gas and toxic pollutants such as mercury vapor, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride gas, and hydrogen fluoride. According to a study by the Cremation Association of North America, filtering cremation emissions had little influence on the pollutants emitted. In addition, crematory workers are also exposed to these pollutants, which, along with embalming fluid exposure, pose occupational issues. COPD, respiratory illnesses, and neurological disorders are more common in workers than in the general population. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), embalmers had a 13% higher death rate than the general population.

Green funerals employ materials and storage facilities that are biodegradable and environmentally beneficial by avoiding embalming fluids, cement or metal coffin vaults, and items manufactured from particular materials. Chemical-free embalming oils, which are essential oils that decompose without leaving trace chemicals in the soil, are used in natural burials. Green burial cemeteries, green burial caskets, and even green funeral ceremonies such as tree burial have grown in popularity as a result of this natural approach to funerals. As a result, a considerable shift in consumer interest toward more environmentally friendly burials has increased pressure on funeral service providers to shift away from traditional funerals and cremation methods and toward the use of biodegradable and renewable resources for green funerals. More than half of respondents (53.8%) indicated an interest in eco-friendly burial options in a 2017 study conducted by the National Funeral Directors Association.

Many funeral homes are striving to develop more environmentally friendly methods of burials and cremations. These include bio-cremation (also known alkaline hydrolysis, or water cremation), organic burial pods, and turning cremated remains into marine reefs. For instance, a company called Eternal Reefs, based in Florida U.S., offers to incorporate cremated remains into a cement artificial reef structure, and deposit it in an approved ocean-floor site of one\'s choice, allowing the deceased to become a component of a sea-life ecosystem. Funeral service providers are now recognizing that important innovations like these are for climate protection and boosting the bio-based circular economy. This also demonstrates how the green funeral industry is undergoing transformation, which is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations and high costs of green burial plots are factors that are hindering market revenue growth. Green burial sites are comparatively costlier than traditional burial plots and they are more expensive than cremation. According to the funeral directors\' association, the average funeral in the United States costs more than USD 8,000, even before a cemetery plot is purchased. According to the life insurance business Lincoln Heritage, an average burial plot costs between USD 1,000 and USD4,000, and according to the operators interviewed for a report conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts, plots at green cemeteries cost between USD 2,000 and USD 4,500. As a result, high cost of green cemeteries is negatively impacting the revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented global green funerals market on the basis of type, natural burial sites, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Human Compositing

Aquamation

Others

Natural Burial Sites Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hybrid Cemeteries

Woodland Burial Grounds

Conservation Burial Grounds

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Human composting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements and emerging trends in human composting methods and the presence of major companies in this field are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. On 10 February 2021, The world\'s first full-service human-composting funeral home in the United States was established in Seattle, Washington. Recompose is a cutting-edge funeral service that transforms human remains into nutritious soil. This program allows citizens of Washington state and the neighboring areas to make a positive environmental impact both in life and in death. The \'recomposition\' or \'natural organic reduction\' process, as the company describes it, is based on the classic concepts of natural or green burials, but it takes place inside the company\'s reusable, hexagonal \'Recomposition Vessels.\' Furthermore, different types of human compositing trends such as organic burial pods are driving the revenue growth of this segment rapidly, Organic burial pods were introduced by Capsula Mundi, which is an Italian company, as an alternative to coffins. It proposes the idea of organic burial pods, an environmentally beneficial way to turn a cemetery full of tombstones into a memorial. An organic burial pod is a biodegradable enclosure that a deceased person is buried in. The concept is to encase a body in a biodegradable burial capsule, which is subsequently planted in the soil with a seed or tree.

Conservation burial grounds segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of natural resources are some of the key factors driving growth of the natural burial sites segment. Conservation burial is a type of natural burial that takes place on grounds protected by a certified conservation land trust, with conservation practices being employed to promote sustainable cemetery management while restoring and protecting the site\'s biological diversity. Carolina Memorial Sanctuary is one of nine Conservation Burial Grounds in the United States that have been authorized by the Green Burial Council. The Conservation Burial Alliance was created by members of existing conservation burial sites with the cooperation of a few select partners to help promote and develop conservation burial grounds.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 This is attributed to key factors such as the rising number of green cemeteries in the United States and Canada as well as increasing number of government legislations in support of green burials and cremation methods such as water cremation and human composting. The Green Burial Council (GBC) had certified 287 green burial cemeteries in the United States and Canada as of 5 June 2020, as well as 231 GBC-certified funeral establishments and 11 product vendors.

On 22 November 2021, The Green Burial Council recognized Starmark\'s Artisan Vista cremation container product line, which is a leading manufacturer of innovative funeral solutions. Starmark joins a group of other funeral and cemetery professionals that are dedicated to providing more environmentally friendly post-death solutions for families, communities, and the environment.

Overview of the Green Funerals Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Green Funerals industry

