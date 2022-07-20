Gov. Kemp, General Carden Announce SK Battery America to Become 'Work for Warriors' Partner

GEORGIA, July 20 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian Kemp today joined Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia Commissioner of Veterans Service Colonel (Ret.) Patricia Ross, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, and SK Battery America CEO Timothy Jeong to announce the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery manufacturer will partner with the Guard’s Work for Warriors Georgia program as they continue hiring at the company’s Commerce, Georgia, facility. To kick off the effort, SK Battery America (SKBA) will hold a military and veteran-focused hiring fair on Saturday, July 23.

“Not only do we owe our servicemembers and veterans a huge debt of gratitude for protecting our freedom, we also value their contributions as part of our workforce in keeping Georgia the top state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Work for Warriors Georgia is an exciting program by the Georgia National Guard, and I applaud SK Battery America’s commitment to hiring these capable individuals and their families as part of the nearly 2,600 jobs they are creating in northeast Georgia.”

“Veterans and spouses are an incredibly valuable asset to SK Battery America as we continue to fill our production and administrative positions,” said SK Battery America CEO Timothy Jeong. “It is exciting to have the support from Georgia’s elite forces as we manufacture cells to electrify America’s vehicles for a cleaner future.”

Georgia has the fifth-largest military population in the United States. Work for Warriors Georgia is a free employment initiative created by the Georgia National Guard dedicated to assisting servicemembers, veterans, retirees, reservists and their families in the pursuit of their career goals. With 1,500 already employed at the facility, SK Battery America is ahead of their goals as hiring continues.

“We very much appreciate SK Battery America working hard to hire veterans as well as current members of the Georgia National Guard,” said Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden. “Many employers across the state including SK Battery America see the value of hiring our people and we believe it will make a huge difference in many lives.”

“SK Battery America approached us at the very beginning demonstrating their commitment to hiring military and veterans because of the incredible talent and work ethic veterans bring to the workforce,” said Georgia Commissioner of Veterans Service Colonel (Ret.) Patricia Ross. “We are excited to support SK Battery’s partnership with Work for Warriors and the Georgia Guard to help our men and women who have served this state and our nation connect to great jobs with great companies.”

SK Battery America will host a job fair at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Georgia National Guard Armory located at 153 Alta Vista Road in Gainesville. The first hour of the fair will be devoted exclusively to military, as the company focuses on hiring as many servicemembers, veterans, and their family members as possible. The fair will open to the public at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Representatives from SKBA will be available to discuss positions and on-site interviews will be held.

SK Battery America is investing nearly $2.6 billion in two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County to supply electric vehicles, including the Ford F-150 Lightning. Founded in 1976, SK Group is the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, and the SKBA facility is one of SK Group’s three major investments in the State of Georgia.

“Companies seek out Georgia because of our workforce and world-class training programs," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Likewise, we focus on recruiting companies like SK Battery America that will take their investment in the state even deeper than the initial investment to become part of the fabric of our communities. This meaningful partnership with the Georgia National Guard will be a great win for all involved, and we applaud this exciting relationship.”

About Work for Warriors

Work for Warriors Georgia focuses on bridging the gap between service and civilian employment as there is a direct connection between the wellness and readiness of the traditional servicemember and a healthy working environment and relationship with their civilian employer when they are not in uniform.