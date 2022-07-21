Beverage Stabilizers Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $1.94 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.1%

global beverage stabilizers market

Beverage Stabilizers Market was pegged at $1.36 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1.94 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in a number of quick service restaurants (QSRs), the surge in consumption of packaged and convenience goods, and rapid developments in the food & beverage industry are the major factors that drive the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growth in functional beverages consumption is projected to create remunerative opportunities in the near future.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Incorporated, CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Royal DSM.

The global beverage stabilizers market is segmented on the basis of product type, beverage type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized on the basis of gum Arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, carrageenan, pectin, and others. The xanthan gum segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market and is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% through 2025.

On the basis of beverage type, the market is divided into fruit drinks, dairy beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others. The soft drinks segment held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing nearly three-tenths of the market and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the market. However, the other beverages segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The global beverage stabilizers market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to continue its trend through 2025, owing to rapid advancements in retail infrastructure that enables the production of packaged goods.

