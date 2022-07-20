Press Release: Skills development for labour inspectors training- Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour

SAMOA, July 20 - Taumeasina Island Resort – 18th– 22nd July 2022

A skills development training for Samoa’s labour inspectors commenced on the 18th July 2022 at the Taumeasina Island Resort and will conclude on the 22nd July 2022.

The one (1) week training will be one of many targeted trainings to build the capacity of labour inspectors responsible for enforcing key labour legislation.

In addition, participants include officials across the Ministry with inspection functions and representatives from the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General’s Office.

This activity has two primary objectives:

To familiarize labour inspectors with the changes to the Labour and Employment Relations Act that introduce new rights at work and new responsibilities for labour inspectors.

To introduce labour inspectors to the process of conciliating labour disputes, in an environment that will enable them to begin to develop the practical skills they will need to fulfil this role.

With the support of the International Labour Organization, the participants will benefit from the expertise of ILO International Labour Standards specialist for Pacific Island Countries Mr. Colin Fenwick, Dispute Resolution professional Mr. Clive Thompsen, and Conciliation experts from the Fair Work Commission, including a session with the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and their Samoa focal point Brown Girl Woke.

Finally, the training is part of the Ministry’s aim to improve access to justice for workers in the private sector through a well-functioning dispute resolution system for labour grievances that will provide certainty to both businesses and workers.

