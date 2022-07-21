Press Release: Situational Report (17th July to 19th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 21 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report commencing from 2:00pm of 17th July, to 2pm 19th July, 2022, confirmed 60 new positive cases which include 59 community cases and 1 imported case, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases (community and border) to 15,243. Currently there are 2 patients isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital and none at the Intensive Care Unit.

In strengthening our defense against the virus, the public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit their nearest hospital for their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster shot. Vaccination remains our best line of defence against the virus’s lethal effects.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 17th to 2:00pm July 19th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

July 17 at 2pm – July 18 at 2pm: 48

July 18 at 2pm – July 19 at 2pm: 12 60 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 15,088 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

FJ255 9th July – 4 new casesOL-219 12th July – 1 new case

Matautu Wharf

No new cases detected 155 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,243 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 294 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 260 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs:

>2 hospital admissions

>0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs. 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 17/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 172,019

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available