Protein Labeling Market | Asia-Pacific possesses high potential for growth due to rise in demand for drug discovery

Protein Labeling Market

Protein Labeling Market is Expected to Reach $5,350 Million, Globally, by 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Protein Labeling Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecast that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the 2014-2022. Reagents segment is estimated to dominate the global protein labeling market throughout the analysis period. Majority of the global protein labeling market share was captured by U.S. in 2015.



Protein labeling is an effective technique to study protein structure, function, and functioning of genes. The global protein labeling market has become prominent due to increase in expenditure on R&D, escalation in proteomics research, and rise in the healthcare expenses. Moreover, the launch of new technologies has boosted this market.



Key findings of the Protein Labeling Market Study:

Nanoparticle labeling segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4%, among in vitro labeling.



Fluorescence Microscopy segment will exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% in LAMEA region.

Research laboratories segment holds two-thirds of the share in the end-user protein labeling market.



Photoreactive labeling segment for in vivo protein labeling is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2022.

Mexico was the smallest economy market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2022.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounting for the majority of the share of global protein labeling market, due to various technological advancements, rise in R&D investments, and surge in demand for protein labeling products.

Furthermore, North America is estimated to continue to dominate the world market, owing to rise in technological innovations andsignificant rise in funding. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the increased demands of emerging economies such as Japan and China and rise in healthcare expenditure.

The emerging trends in protein labeling such as emergence of more specific labels with higher affinity and binding properties, bioorthogonal labeling, and customized label designing would fuel the global protein labeling market growth. Such advanced labels help in better marking, identification, separation, and quantification of proteins

GLOBAL PROTEIN LABELING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The global protein labeling market segmentation is explained below:

By Labeling Method

In Vitro Labeling

Nanoparticle Labeling

Site-Specific Labeling

Dye-Based Labeling

Co-Translational Labeling

Enzymatic Labeling

In Vivo Labeling

Radioactive Labeling

Photoreactive Labeling

Bioorthogonal Labeling

By Application

Cell-Based Assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Immunological Techniques

Protein Microarray

Protein labeling technique is a secondary research tool for proteomic analysis, and is used for research and diagnostic purposes in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases is on the rise.

Consequently, the demand for such techniques is anticipated to increase. Alternatively, lack of skilled professionals, limited applications of protein labeling products along with high costs of reagents, kits, and other protein labeling services are the key factors that could impede the market growth.

