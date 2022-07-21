Meta Octagon Releases Meta Human DJ NFT Project

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posters and videos of Meta Octagon NFT project by Meta player, which is developing complex cultural space and performance entertainment metaverse projects, have been released based on world class EDM club and entertainment brand “Club Octagon”.





The "METAGONZ" project is a "METAROID" (Metaverse Android) avatar project created and released by Meta player for the metaverse.

Metaverse is intended to be the "Eight Artist Crew Representing Meta Octagon," the best complex cultural space and EDM club in the background of the modern and contemporary popular metaverse. It is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Meta Octagon projects’ various platforms.

METAGONZ project director said, “We are preparing A&R for a group of eight meta human DJ musicians who are full of honor and popularity as the best iconic celebrity of the time across virtual and reality. The METAGONZ character is being developed by famous Korean influencer artists and specialists such as DJ musicians, graphic designers, stylists, and developers, inspired by good looking men and women in their 20s in Korea based on K-beauty, fashion, and culture, which are recognized worldwide.”

The NFT, which will be released in its first edition to commemorate the launch of the "METAGONZ" project, is a 2D high-quality illustration PFP that aims to meet the significant value that can be added to the collection of digital art enthusiasts as a wish list, rather than just derivatives for investment tools. In October 2022, there will be a total of 8,888 minting and various events.

MOTG tokens from Meta Octagon are listed on two global exchanges: MEXC and LBANK.

Media Contact

Company: Meta Octagon

Contact: Media team

Email: contact@metaoctagon.io

Website: http://metaoctagon.io/

https://linktr.ee/metaoctagon

SOURCE: Meta Octagon