Clickstream Analytics Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $2561.6 Billion by 2026

Clickstream Analytics Market

Rising need to gain revenue growth opportunity by gathering customer interest & feedback is a major factor that drives the clickstream analytics market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in e-commerce and the adoption of mobile technology boost the growth of the global clickstream analytics market. Conversely, data privacy and cyber security hinder the market growth. In contrast, emerging trend of predictive marketing is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global clickstream analytics industry accounted for $868.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global clickstream analytics market. This is attributed to the rise in demand for software analytical tools among the end users due to its cost-efficient benefits.

However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for all-in one suite analytics service.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in cloud migration activities, and increase in number of cloud service providers.

However, the on-premise segment dominated the global clickstream analytics market in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The on-premise solutions are secure due to restricted storage accessibility, which drives the growth of the segment.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. The compatible infrastructure of the region, and rise in need to stay ahead in the global market propels the growth of the region.

On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the factors such as increase in digitalization, advent of big data, emergence of technologies, and proliferation of cloud technology.

COVID 19 Scenarios:

• The global clickstream analytics market has not been much affected due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

• The clickstream analytics services have adopted remote working culture to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19.

• In addition, the market has witnessed increased demand from businesses based on online applications.

Key market players in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, Verto Analytics Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Google LLC.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study includes the clickstream analytics market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the clickstream analytics industry.

• The clickstream analytics market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the clickstream analytics market.

