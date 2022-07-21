Submit Release
Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the First Judicial District (consisting of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Diane L. Merwin of Humboldt and Richard R. Smith of Cook.

 

The primary office location for the judicial vacancy will be either Richardson County, Nemaha County, or Pawnee County, to be determined by the Nebraska Supreme Court after consultation with the judge appointed to the position.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Curtis L. Maschman.

