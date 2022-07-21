Governor announces $10 million infrastructure investment in Albuquerque Rail Trail

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced a $10 million state infrastructure investment in the Albuquerque Rail Trail, an urban redevelopment project launched by the City of Albuquerque to build a 7-mile loop of multi-use trails connecting downtown and riverside destinations.

The governor was joined by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, as well as members of the Albuquerque City Council and area state legislators, to announce the state infrastructure investment in the plan to transform downtown Albuquerque’s rail corridor, creating an urban parkway will extend along the rail spur line, connecting Downtown to the Sawmill, Old Town, and the Bosque Trail in a full 7-mile loop.

“Today I’m proud to announce a $10 million state investment in the Albuquerque Rail Trail, which will continue to revitalize Albuquerque’s downtown and build new and safer recreation options for residents and visitors,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We’re making transformative infrastructure investments just like this in communities all across New Mexico, from roads and bridges to electric vehicle chargers and water delivery systems – we’re putting hundreds of millions of dollars back into our communities, making them better, safer places to live while creating jobs and growing new business opportunities for New Mexicans.”

“Together, we are creating a landmark for the City of Albuquerque,” said Mayor Keller. “This is a major investment in our city and I am grateful for Governor Lujan Grisham’s strong partnership on this project and in all of our work to bring new vitality to our downtown core. Not only will this pedestrian parkway be a defining project for the City, but an amenity that will help attract and retain a modern workforce and young families. The Rail Trail will be a destination, a mode of transportation, and a celebration of our history and culture.”

The Albuquerque Rail Trail will unlock $220 million in redevelopment potential along the Downtown Rail Corridor, including multifamily housing and business development, in turn growing the city’s economic base and creating new job opportunities. The Rail Trail will also serve to reduce and prevent cyclist and pedestrian injuries in the downtown Albuquerque area.

The full cost for phases 1 – 3 of the development is estimated at $39.5 million. The City of Albuquerque has committed $15 million for the downtown portion of the trail, which runs from Central to Lomas. The additional $10 million in state funds will bring the collective commitment to $25 million. The city is also pursuing federal funding opportunities.

For more information on the Albuquerque Rail Trail, visit cabq.gov/railtrail.