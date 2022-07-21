Rutland Barracks // Warrants, Heroin Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003857

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2022 at approximately 0002

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Avenue, Rutland City VT

VIOLATION: Warrant x2, Possession of heroin

ACCUSED: Brian Bailey-Clark

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

ACCUSED: Nicholas Henning

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 18, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woodstock Avenue in the City of Rutland. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle was identified as Brian Bailey-Clark (32). Bailey-Clark was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, was taken into custody, and found to be in possession of suspected heroin. Bailey-Clark was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000.00 bail on the warrant. Another passenger in the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Henning (42). Henning also had an outstanding warrant and was cited and released per the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/18/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.