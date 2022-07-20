Measures to reduce the risk of transmission in workplaces during the consolidation period

MACAU, July 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that according to the current development of the local epidemic situation, Macao is expected to enter the consolidation phase on July 23. For this, the measures for reducing the risk of transmission in workplaces during the consolidation period of epidemic prevention and control have been published. Below is a summary of the specific measures (for details, please visit link: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/en.aspx#clg17668):

Companies/entities providing basic public services necessary to the functioning of the community, premises/services deemed necessary for the daily lives of the members of the public, or companies, entities, and venues that have received special approval from their respective supervising authorities shall particularly observe the following measures for service arrangements and staff management when continuing to operate:

Online services should be provided whenever possible;

Workers should comply with the anti-epidemic requirements of the health authorities, including rapid antigen testing before going to work and nucleic acid testing at designated intervals, as well as measures to reduce gatherings;

Individuals with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, holders of a red health code, or people who have not submitted to nucleic acid testing or antigen testing as required are not allowed to go to work or enter the premises;

When workers are at work or when they are outside their home after work, they should wear a KN95 mask (or higher standard) properly all the time;

Stagger commuting hours;

Workers are encouraged to ride motorcycles, drive private cars, take taxis or use other means of transport other than buses.

For companies/entities not providing basic public services necessary to the functioning of the community, premises/services not deemed necessary for the daily lives of the members of the public, or companies, entities, and venues other than those referred in the previous paragraph, they should, in addition to the above requirements, observe the followings:

Prior to resumption of operation, the environment and objects should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, especially for those frequently touched surfaces and objects; No more than 50% of the usual workers should go to work at the same time; Aside from drinking water and other actions within seconds, activities that wearing mask is not possible, such as having meal, should be carried out individually in a room. In construction sites and other outdoor workplaces, workers can be arranged to have meals by keeping a distance of at least 2 metres from each other; For private supplementary education support centres and private educational institutions (continuing education), services can only be provided online.



The Centre emphasises that, if anyone in the work team or in the workspace is tested positive in nucleic acid test, the premises where such case has visited should suspend operation; and relevant workers should stay at the current space, suspend work, avoid going out, and wait for instructions from the authorities. Relevant workers should wait in different areas according to their risk levels, and wear a mask properly while waiting. If suspension of operation is not possible, e.g. entities providing basic public services, stringent measures to reduce the risk of transmission should be adopted, such as requiring workers to undergo antigen testing and nucleic acid testing daily.