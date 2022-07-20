Limited operation of non-essential industries and commercial activities to resume from 23 to 29 July

MACAU, July 20 - Most non-essential industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao will be able to resume limited operation from after the stroke of midnight on Saturday (23 July) until the stroke of midnight on 30 July 2022, on the basis of compliance with anti-epidemic guidelines issued by local health authorities.

Premises still suspended from operation include nurseries for children; shops inside a shopping mall and which do not have individual access to a public road; and interior decoration companies, according to Executive Order No. 123/2022 published today.

The three categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public will continue their normal operation.

The suspension of non-essential industrial and commercial activities in place from 11 to 22 July inclusive has been effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the community and in reducing the risk of new outbreak.

From 23 to 29 July inclusive, the following companies, entities and venues will be allowed normal operation:

1. Companies providing basic public services, i.e., suppliers of water, electricity, natural gas, and other fuel; telecommunication services; public transport; and waste collection. Also in this category are commercial services necessary to the functioning of the community, namely hotel and associated accommodation; cleaning services; property management; and companies and entities responsible for wholesaling or transporting day-to-day produce and goods.

2. Services deemed necessary for the daily lives of the members of the public, namely wet markets, supermarkets, restaurants, food and beverage establishments, pharmacies, and healthcare services.

3. Those companies, entities, and venues that have received approval to continue operations from their respective supervising authorities.

During the period from 23 to 29 July inclusive, hair salons will be allowed to resume limited operation, on the basis of compliance with anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the health authorities.

Companies and entities allowed to run normal operations or those permitted to run limited operation are required to impose a limit on the number of patrons they can serve at any one time. They also have to ensure customers or other visitors maintain proper social distancing, and insist that all people entering their venues scan the venue QR code, so that it links to their Macao Health Code information.

In addition, the Executive Order instructs that all individuals continue to stay at home, unless their outings are necessary, i.e., for work in businesses, for grocery shopping, or in event of emergency. When outside, members of the public must not form crowds and must wear a face mask, according to the Executive Order. Adults must wear either a KN95 face mask, or a face mask above such standard; minors may wear any form of protective face mask.

According to an earlier order (Executive Order No. 102/2022), a number of leisure facilities remain closed with effect from 23 June 2022. They are: cinemas, theatres, indoor amusement parks, game centres, cybercafes, billiard rooms, bowling centres, saunas, massage parlours, beauty salons, gyms, health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, dance parlours, cabaret venues, and swimming pools ordinarily open to the public.

Also from 23 June, dine-in services, either at restaurants or other food and beverage establishments, have been suspended. Takeaway food and drink services are not covered by the order.

The Government thanks members of the public for their support regarding the anti-epidemic work being done; in particular for their compliance regarding the “relatively static” period in place since 11 July. The Government is calling for continued concerted effort from the community, with a view to reducing to the lowest possible level non-essential movement in the community during the “consolidation” period starting from 23 July. These joint efforts would help realise the “dynamic zero-COVID-19” epidemic-control goal, and to enable resumption at the earliest opportunity of normal community life.