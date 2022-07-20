Submit Release
Round 44 of Guaranteed Mask Supply Scheme will only offer child masks, with the sale of adult masks suspended

MACAU, July 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the 44th round of the Guaranteed Mask Supply for Macao Residents Scheme will commence tomorrow (21 July), for a period 30 days (i.e. from 21 July 2022 to 19 August 2022). During this period, only child masks will be allocated for sale, and the sale of adult masks will be suspended.

The child masks of this scheme can be purchased from 55 contracted pharmacies; children 3 to 8 years of age (born between 22 July 2013 and 19 August 2019) are each eligible to buy 30 child masks for MOP24. Parents should bring along the eligible child’s original Macao SAR Resident Identity Card to a contracted pharmacy, so that the pharmacy staff can verify the child’s eligibility by checking the date of birth on the ID card.  

Every eligible resident is able to purchase the child masks provided by the MSAR Government within the Scheme period; there is no need to rush to the point of sale, which will lead to crowd gathering.

Macao is in a state of relatively static management from 00:00 on 18 July to 00:00 on 23 July, during which mask wearing is mandatory when outside the home, and a KN95 (or higher standard) mask must be worn for adults. The MSAR Government has distributed free KN95 masks to the public on several occasions during the mass testing drives; if necessary, residents can purchase compliant KN95 (or higher standard) face masks in the local pharmacies by themselves, making sure they have one to wear when going out.

The Centre once again appeals to the public to stay home, suspend non-essential activities, reduce movement in the community, minimize interpersonal contact and crowd gathering, so as to lower the risk of human-to-human transmission and cross infection.

