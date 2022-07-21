WLE Ranked 23rd of KC’s 50 Fastest Growing Businesses
Western Logistics Express, LLC, (WLE) has been ranked #23 on the Kansas City Business Journal’s (KCBJ) “Fast 50: Fastest-Growing Businesses” for 2022.
It’s an honor to be a part of this list. I want to recognize the hard work from all of the people that made this a reality at WLE and our sister company WLX. We’re only getting started.”NORTH KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Logistics Express, LLC, (WLE) has been ranked #23 on the Kansas City Business Journal’s (KCBJ) “Fast 50: Fastest-Growing Businesses” for 2022. The list only includes businesses that attain revenue of $1 million or more in 2021.
— Sonny Catlett, Chief Operating Officer
In addition to this accomplishment, WLE was also recognized by the KCBJ for having an immense bounce-back year in 2021. Revenue growth for WLE increased significantly and of note by the Kansas City Business Journal from 2020 to 2021.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this list,” stated Sonny Catlett, Chief Operating Officer. “I want to recognize the hard work from all of the people that made this a reality at WLE and our sister company WLX. We’re only getting started.”
Want to ship with us? To request a quote, head to wlxtrans.com/ship-with-us.
SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS FROM THE HEART OF AMERICA- WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values, our word is our bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision we make as we always put our customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country. WLE and customers are supported by WLX, our asset based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments and 24/7 real-time tracking through our state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. Learn more at: https://www.wlxtrans.com
Michael Lyman
R&R
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn