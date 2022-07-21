BearRight.net Releases Photo and Video Capture Element for Social Media Platform
BearRight.net completes development of photo and video capture element for social media platform. This highly anticipated addition will help user engagement.KOOSHAREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extensive development and testing regime, BearRight.net announces the full implementation of an amazing photo and video capture element adapted for all cell phone users on the BearRight.net social media platform. This totally integrated element allows users of both ios and android cell phones and tablets to instantly access their photo library where they can load images and videos. A simple click of the button allows the BearRight.net user to post the image or video files to either their national news feed or their Personal Page where only people or businesses they approve can view the information.
BearRight management is confident that this added feature will allow more and more BearRight.net users to engage in open or confidential conversations across the platform. A comprehensive development program allowed for the implementation of this revolutionary addition to the BearRight.net platform.
Both new and existing BearRight.net users will benefit from this new photo and image capture element. The photo/video capture element is accessed immediately when posting to the social media platform. No longer will BearRight users have to go through a copy and paste exercise to post high quality photos and videos to their posts and personal information. Everything happens automatically.
Recent public events and BearRight.net user requests were instrumental in the decision to dedicate the resources and man hours necessary for this critical engagement element to be completed in record time. The process of using this new photo and video capture element is simple and straight forward. BearRight.net’s management is confident that this new addition to the social media platform will allow higher engagement rates and increased user satisfaction.
The BearRight.net platform continues to include resources where individuals and businesses can create personal pages, build their own communities and access content from other individuals and businesses who believe the core concept of the right to personal freedom and free speech. BearRight provides an online environment where you can leave your thoughts, follow other like-minded individuals and businesses and obtain information on all topics.
