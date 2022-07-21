Submit Release
Laredo CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over $4.3 Million

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized methamphetamine in one enforcement action that totaled over $4,300,000 in street value. 

“This drug bust exemplifies our ongoing efforts to fight against mass production of hard narcotics and attempts to smuggle them through the southern border,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Buckets filled with 216 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer hauling a shipment of water-based rubber for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of five containers holding 216.09 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $4,321,897.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

